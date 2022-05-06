Treasury Sanctions Crypto 'Mixer' Used By North Korea

By Ben Kochman (May 6, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Friday added a virtual currency "mixing" service to its sanctions list after a North Korean state-sponsored hacking group allegedly used the platform to launder more than $20 million stolen in an April cyberattack on a popular online video game. The designation of Blender.io as a sanctioned entity marks the first time U.S. authorities have sanctioned a mixing platform, which is designed to help obscure the parties involved in cryptocurrency transactions. Such companies operate by pooling money from different sources into a central fund and mixing the transactions together before distributing the currency to their...

