Raiders GC-Turned-President Out After Less Than A Year

By Ivan Moreno (May 6, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Dan Ventrelle, Las Vegas Raiders president and former general counsel, is no longer with the team, owner Mark Davis announced Friday, less than a year after Ventrelle's predecessor also resigned. The team did not explain the circumstances of Ventrelle's departure. "Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Raiders organization. We will have no further comment at this time," Davis said in a statement posted on the team's Twitter account. Ventrelle became president after his predecessor, Marc Badain, resigned in July 2021 after 30 years with the Raiders. Badain said in a statement at the time he wanted to focus on his...

