Fed. Circ. Mulls Scope Of Eye Tech Software Injunction

By Khorri Atkinson (May 6, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday examined a bid by two Topcon Corp. subsidiaries to overturn what the entities called a "vague" preliminary injunction that blocked the launch of an eye diagnostics software but left unclear whether they could sell two other eye care management technologies. The interlocutory appeal challenges a California federal judge's March 2021 order finding that medical device developer Carl Zeiss Meditec Inc. will likely win its claims that Topcon's Glaucoma Module software was created with CZMI trade secrets found in an allegedly stolen external hard drive. Robins Kaplan LLP partner Steve Carlson, who argued for Japanese-owned Topcon Medical Systems Inc. and Topcon Healthcare...

