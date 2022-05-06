Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Mulls Scope Of Eye Tech Software Injunction

By Khorri Atkinson (May 6, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday examined a bid by two Topcon Corp. subsidiaries to overturn what the entities called a "vague" preliminary injunction that blocked the launch of an eye diagnostics software but left unclear whether they could sell two other eye care management technologies.

The interlocutory appeal challenges a California federal judge's March 2021 order finding that medical device developer Carl Zeiss Meditec Inc. will likely win its claims that Topcon's Glaucoma Module software was created with CZMI trade secrets found in an allegedly stolen external hard drive.

Robins Kaplan LLP partner Steve Carlson, who argued for Japanese-owned Topcon Medical Systems Inc. and Topcon Healthcare...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!