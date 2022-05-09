7th Circ. Says Babysitter Isn't Covered In Wrongful Death Suit

By Ganesh Setty (May 9, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Liberty Mutual unit has no coverage obligations to a babysitter facing a wrongful death suit after an infant suffocated while under her care, the Seventh Circuit affirmed, finding that the babysitter's policy barred coverage for claims arising from the provision of day care services at her home. A unanimous three-judge panel said in a decision Friday that Kellie Glick's regular collection of monetary compensation for her child care services unambiguously fit within the definition of "business" in her policy with Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co., which barred coverage for bodily injury claims arising out of an insured's business. According to...

