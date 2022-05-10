7-Eleven's Video Surveillance Violates BIPA, Suit Claims

By Lauraann Wood (May 9, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A 7-Eleven customer hit the convenience store chain with an Illinois federal lawsuit Friday claiming the company is actively tracking its customers with video surveillance technology that collects, uses and stores their biometric facial data without first obtaining their consent. Jose Luis Quiroz claimed in the complaint that 7-Eleven Inc. is violating customers' rights under the Biometric Information Privacy Act because the company is using a surveillance system that scans geometric facial data and uses that information to track customers in the company's 336 Illinois stores without ever obtaining their permission. Technology manufacturer ClickIt Inc. assures its customers that the surveillance...

