DOJ, Tax Watchdog Urge 3rd Circ. To Revive Hospice FCA Suit

By Bill Wichert (May 6, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The government and a tax fraud advocacy group called on the Third Circuit on Friday to revive a False Claims Act suit alleging a hospice provider sought Medicare payments for ineligible patients, saying a federal judge's decision tossing the case runs counter to the U.S. Supreme Court's Escobar ruling. The U.S. Department of Justice and Taxpayers Against Fraud Education Fund filed separate amicus briefs supporting an appeal by former Care Alternatives employees of U.S. District Judge Juan R. Sánchez's Dec. 15 summary judgment ruling in their New Jersey federal suit on the grounds they did not establish the materiality element of...

