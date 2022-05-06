Pa. Town Can Pursue Case Over Sewer Tunneling Project

By Matthew Santoni (May 6, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority can't duck a lawsuit opposing its construction of a giant holding tank beneath the Ohio River since the town where the tunnel boring would begin has standing to fight the alleged nuisances from the project, a Pennsylvania federal judge said Friday. U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan said the noise, dust and disruption alleged by the borough of McKees Rocks may not have happened yet, but it was better to tackle the issue now rather than when the project actually begins in 2023, as required by a federal consent decree that was also intended to benefit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS