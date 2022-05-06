Maine Justices To Consider Future Of $1B Power Line

By Clark Mindock (May 6, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A $1 billion clean energy transmission line that has been stalled by public opposition could get the go-ahead from the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to resume construction in a case being argued Tuesday. The state's highest court will hear oral arguments on whether Maine voters can retroactively stop the New England Clean Energy Connect project, which won state regulatory approvals but was cut off at the knees by a November 2021 voter referendum that blocked construction of "high-impact" transmission lines on public lands. Project developers NECEC Transmission LLC and Avangrid Networks Inc. want the court to enjoin the effects of the ballot...

