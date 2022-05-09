9th Circ. Upholds Dismissal Of Glass Co.'s Coverage Suit

By Hope Patti (May 9, 2022, 1:27 PM EDT) -- Liberty Mutual has no duty to cover a California glassmaker's $1.3 million settlement over glass panels the purchaser said were faulty, a Ninth Circuit panel affirmed, saying the manufacturer failed to cite any lawsuits that required the insurer to provide defense and indemnification. The Ninth Circuit agreed with a lower court's ruling that Liberty Mutual was not obligated to cover a glass company's settlement with a customer over faulty glass. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) A California federal court correctly dismissed Glasswerks LA's suit against Liberty Mutual, the appeals court said Friday, finding that the insurer did not breach the insurance...

