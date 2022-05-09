Hospitality Co. Hits Dallas Restaurant Owner With TM Suit

By Joyce Hanson (May 9, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A hospitality company that uses the name "Catbird" for its Denver-based hotel and related restaurant has sued a Dallas eatery with the same name in Texas federal court on claims of trademark infringement. Denver-headquartered Sage Hospitality Resources LLC filed its complaint Friday against Mt. Pentelicus Devco LLC, based in Dallas, saying that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued it a registration certificate for the Catbird word mark as part of its 2021 launch of the Catbird Hotel and related Catbird Kitchen + Marketplace on the hotel's premises. But in December 2020, more than a year after Sage established its priority...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS