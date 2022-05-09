Taiwanese Electronics Maker Must Pay $5.5M For Infringement

By Andrew Karpan (May 9, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ordered a Taiwanese power choke manufacturer to pay enhanced damages of $5.5 million for selling products that infringe another Taiwanese company's patents covering a way of using electrical circuits, and told the company to stop selling them. U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton's Friday order follows a trial that pitted Chilisin Electronics Corp. against Cyntec Company Ltd. A jury ruled last year that the power chokes Chilisin was selling, which are inductors used to block currents in electrical circuits, infringed two Cyntec patents, and set damages at nearly $1.9 million. The jury also concluded the infringement...

