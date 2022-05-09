Albright Sends Computer Cooling Patent Suit To Calif.

By Jasmin Jackson (May 9, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has shipped Asetek Danmark A/S's computer cooling patent suit against a duo of competitors out of the Western District of Texas, finding that witnesses are largely based in California and that there is already related litigation in the Golden State. The Texas judge granted a transfer bid by two Asetek rivals — Shenzhen Apaltek Co. Ltd. and Guangdong Apaltek Liquid Cooling Technology Co. Ltd. — in an order filed Friday. According to Judge Albright, the Northern District of California is a more convenient forum for the defendants to fight claims that they infringed four Asetek patents...

