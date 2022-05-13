2 Ex-Akerman Partners Join Reed Smith's Miami Office

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 13, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith is growing its international arbitration and cross-border litigation teams with two new partners joining the firm's Miami office, each with more than a decade of experience with Latin American clients. The firm announced last week that Francisco A. Rodriguez and Sandra J. Millor — both previously partners and teammates at Akerman LLP and fluent in Spanish — would be the Reed Smith's newest partners in an effort to bolster the firm's international arbitration teams. Rodriguez, who was at Akerman for nearly two decades and has experience handling disputes for companies in sectors such as infrastructure and energy, will be...

