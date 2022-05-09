Feds, Developers Prep Deal Over W.Va. National Park Damage

By Faith Williams (May 9, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The federal government and a group of property developers have asked a West Virginia federal judge to suspend their suit, saying they are readying a settlement regarding nearly 150 trees that were cut down at New River Gorge National Park. The U.S. Department of Justice and Wild Rock West Virginia, Optima Properties WV LLC and William Frischkorn told U.S. District Judge Irene C. Berger the potential settlement would reimburse the government for costs to assess, prevent and monitor the effects of the trees being cut down, as well as costs to replace the trees. The motion to stay the litigation also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS