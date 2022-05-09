Conspiracy Talk Is Sideshow In Sussmann Trial, Judge Says

By Justin Wise (May 9, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge says he will not allow the upcoming criminal trial of former Perkins Coie LLP partner Michael Sussmann to include a "largely unnecessary mini-trial" to determine the scope of an alleged joint effort between Sussmann and parties including Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign to share damaging info about then-candidate Donald Trump. In an order issued Saturday, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said that special counsel John Durham would be allowed to present records at trial "connecting the dots" around the gathering of data at the center of an FBI meeting at which Sussmann is accused of lying to...

