COVID Coverage Row 'Borders On Ridiculous,' Judge Says

By Riley Murdock (May 9, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge permanently dismissed a suit from a group of businesses against a unit of The Hartford seeking coverage for pandemic-related losses, saying that one of the main arguments in the suit "borders on ridiculous." U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi found that the Sentinel Insurance Co. policy the businesses held includes a virus coverage exclusion that clearly applied to their situation, according to his decision on Friday. The businesses had argued the virus exclusion shouldn't apply to their case because their losses stemmed not just from the virus itself but also from government-mandated shutdowns, according to filings in...

