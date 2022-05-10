Hong Kong Lender Must Get $6M Arb. Award, Court Told

By Caleb Symons (May 10, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Hong Kong-based lender Noble Prestige Ltd. is defending its $6 million arbitration award in a debt dispute with an American citizen last known to be in Thailand, denying claims by the man's conservator that their 2011 loan deal was illegal and that arbitrators favored the company. Asking a Florida federal court on Friday to confirm its award, Noble Prestige noted that conservator Craig Galle of the Galle Law Group did not allege any financial or legal relationship between the company and the panel's chairman, Simon Powell, whom Galle accused of bias. Instead, Galle claimed only that Powell had failed to disclose...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS