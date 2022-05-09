1st Circ. Says Tribes Lack Immunity Under Bankruptcy Code

By Andrew Westney (May 9, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A divided First Circuit panel has ruled that Native American tribes aren't exempt from federal law barring suits against debtors once they file for bankruptcy, saying the U.S. Bankruptcy Code "unequivocally strips tribes" of their sovereign immunity to suit. The panel majority's decision Friday reversed a bankruptcy court ruling that the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians' lending business was immune to $173,000 in claims for allegedly hounding a Boston man for repayment after he sought Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection. The panel majority ruled that Congress took away tribes' sovereign immunity as "domestic governments" covered by the Bankruptcy...

