Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

1st Circ. Says Tribes Lack Immunity Under Bankruptcy Code

By Andrew Westney (May 9, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A divided First Circuit panel has ruled that Native American tribes aren't exempt from federal law barring suits against debtors once they file for bankruptcy, saying the U.S. Bankruptcy Code "unequivocally strips tribes" of their sovereign immunity to suit.

The panel majority's decision Friday reversed a bankruptcy court ruling that the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians' lending business was immune to $173,000 in claims for allegedly hounding a Boston man for repayment after he sought Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection.

The panel majority ruled that Congress took away tribes' sovereign immunity as "domestic governments" covered by the Bankruptcy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!