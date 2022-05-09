AIG Unit Tells 9th Circ. COVID Didn't Damage Racetrack

By Ben Zigterman (May 9, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- An AIG insurance unit told the Ninth Circuit that the presence of COVID-19 at an Arizona horse racetrack did not qualify it for coverage of its business losses during the pandemic. American Home Assurance Co. argued in an answering brief Friday that U.S. District Judge Susan R. Bolton correctly dismissed a coverage suit in October from TP Racing LLLP, which operates the Turf Paradise track in Phoenix and various off-track betting facilities, according to court documents. In its answering brief to the racetrack's appeal, American Home argued that COVID-19 only damaged people, not TP Racing's property. "As numerous courts have held,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS