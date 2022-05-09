Auto Accessory Co. Tries Again For BIPA Suit Coverage

By Josh Liberatore (May 9, 2022, 1:38 PM EDT) -- An automotive accessory company again argued that it's owed defense coverage for a class action alleging it broke biometric information privacy laws, telling an Illinois federal judge that either an umbrella or excess policy should come into play. Thermoflex, in Friday's motion for partial summary judgment, pointed to an umbrella policy issued by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc. that the auto accessory company said offers $11 million in coverage for claims not covered under commercial general liability policies. U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee found in March that Mitsui didn't owe coverage under the CGL policies for an underlying class action...

