Insurer Fights Calif. Eatery's 9th Circ. Virus Coverage Appeal

By Eli Flesch (May 9, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A Hartford unit told the Ninth Circuit not to revive a Michelin-starred restaurant's pandemic coverage suit, saying the Palo Alto, California, eatery failed to allege the kind of physical loss or damage required for coverage under its policy. Sentinel Insurance Co. said in an answering brief Friday that New American restaurant Protégé didn't allege damages that would distinguish its suit from the thousands of other businesses that haven't been able to secure coverage through legal action against their insurers. "Protégé attempts to argue around the unanimous weight of precedent against it by characterizing several of its arguments as novel issues of...

