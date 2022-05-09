Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Epic Says Speaker Maker Owes $1M In Fortnite Royalties

By Jasmin Jackson (May 9, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Epic Games Inc. has slapped a portable speaker company with a contract breach suit in North Carolina federal court, contending that it skipped out on $1 million worth of royalty payments for Fortnite-themed products.

Epic said in its complaint filed Friday that Fabrique Innovations Inc. has failed to pay royalties mandated by a licensing agreement, which permitted the use of "certain Fortnite-related intellectual property" for a line of portable speakers known as Bitty Boomers.

According to the filing, Fabrique also continued to sell Fortnite-themed products after Epic terminated the company's license for nonpayment, allegedly sparking market confusion.

"Fabrique's sale of infringing...

