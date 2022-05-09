Judge Criticizes Mexican Cement Co. In $50M Award Fight

By Caroline Simson (May 9, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A Colorado judge on Friday criticized the "audacity" of a Mexican cement company for asking that he stay his order obligating the company to turn over its assets to a Bolivian investment firm, which is trying to enforce a nearly $50 million arbitral award against it, during an ongoing appeal. Senior U.S. District Judge John L. Kane denied Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SA de CV's request to stay the turnover order, which applies to the company's property in Mexico — including property held by third parties that GCC claims are outside the court's jurisdiction — while the Tenth Circuit considers the...

