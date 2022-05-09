Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Enbridge Asks To Trim Wis. Tribe's Pipeline Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 9, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Enbridge Energy Co. urged a Wisconsin federal court to dismiss four out of six counts in a suit filed by the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians seeking to shut down its Line 5 pipeline, saying those counts are foreclosed by federal law.

In a 35-page brief filed Friday, Enbridge moved for partial summary judgment against four of six claims filed by the tribe that said its pipeline operations violated public nuisance under federal and Wisconsin law, ejectment and band regulatory authority. Enbridge, the operator of a crude oil and natural gas pipeline from Wisconsin to...

