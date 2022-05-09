Enbridge Asks To Trim Wis. Tribe's Pipeline Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 9, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Enbridge Energy Co. urged a Wisconsin federal court to dismiss four out of six counts in a suit filed by the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians seeking to shut down its Line 5 pipeline, saying those counts are foreclosed by federal law. In a 35-page brief filed Friday, Enbridge moved for partial summary judgment against four of six claims filed by the tribe that said its pipeline operations violated public nuisance under federal and Wisconsin law, ejectment and band regulatory authority. Enbridge, the operator of a crude oil and natural gas pipeline from Wisconsin to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS