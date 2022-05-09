Pop Culture Co. Sues To Reclaim Wizard World Social Media

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 9, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A New York-based convention organizer that bought a pop culture events business from the company behind "Wizard World" sued the Utah-based company in Delaware for breach of contract and sought a court order for restored access to the company's social media accounts. In a complaint filed late Friday in Delaware's Court of Chancery, Informa Pop Culture Events Inc. said it has been unable to fully advertise Wizard World events since February 2022 because it has been locked out of the necessary social media accounts. New York, New York-based Informa sued Park City, Utah-based Kick the Can Corp., purportedly now doing business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS