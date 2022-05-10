Holland & Knight Adds M&A Heft With Ex-Ballard Spahr Atty

By James Boyle (May 10, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia attorney specializing in mergers and acquisitions transactions in the health care and life sciences industry has moved his practice from Ballard Spahr LLP to Holland & Knight LLP. John Devine has joined Holland & Knight's Philadelphia office as a partner in the corporate, M&A and securities practice, the firm announced Monday. Devine previously practiced at Ballard Spahr in Philadelphia as a partner and co-leader of the firm's health care group. "I am thrilled to join my colleagues at Holland & Knight, which not only possesses one of the nation's leading corporate practices, but also a first-tier health care and...

