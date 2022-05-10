Surgeon Wants Patent Win Against J&J Unit Tripled To $60M

By Ivan Moreno (May 9, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- An orthopedic surgeon said Monday the $20 million award he won against Johnson & Johnson subsidiary DePuy Synthes for allegedly infringing his patented knee replacement technique should be tripled and a federal court should approve $8 million in attorney fees, blaming defense tactics for the litigation's high cost. Dr. Gary Lynn Rasmussen's motion filed in Massachusetts comes two months after a panel of eight jurors found DePuy's "balanced sizer" product infringed on the device the Utah surgeon patented for reshaping existing bone and cartilage before a knee replacement surgery. Rasmussen said it was supposed to be a simple case. "The balanced sizer is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS