Southwest Sues Over CBP Fee Charged For Canceled Tickets

By Alex Lawson (May 9, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Southwest Airlines has sued the government over its demands for more than $1.16 million in connection with processing fees charged for canceled tickets, saying it should not be on the hook for those payments when no passenger actually travels to the U.S. In a suit filed Friday, Southwest asked the U.S. Court of International Trade to refund fee payments it has made to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for canceled and unused international tickets, saying the agency has no standing to collect those payments. "CBP simply has no authority to obtain any fee amounts when the customer does not travel, and...

