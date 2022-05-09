GCs Say Cost Of Internal Investigations Is Growing

By Michele Gorman (May 9, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Most of the general counsel and chief compliance officers who participated in a recent survey said that their organizations had been "significantly" impacted by alleged wrongdoings such as fraud, corruption, or money laundering, and that the cost for resulting regulatory and internal investigations had increased, according to the findings published Monday. In addition to the 82% of respondents who said their employers were affected by claims of wrongdoing, 79% said the cost of the investigations had risen, according to the Global Fraud and Risk Report. Kroll LLC recently conducted the anonymous online survey in March 2021 with more than 1,330 global CEOs,...

