NY Mortgage Industry Frets Over Foreclosure Bill 'Tentacles'

By Jon Hill (May 9, 2022, 11:05 PM EDT) -- New York lawmakers have put legislation before Gov. Kathy Hochul that the mortgage industry fears could make it significantly harder to foreclose in the state, delivering what borrower-side advocates are calling a much-needed corrective, and what industry-side attorneys say are deeply misguided changes. The Democratic-backed legislation, dubbed the Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act, cleared the New York State Senate by a 51-11 bipartisan vote last week after passing the New York State Assembly in March. Although the bill is still awaiting Hochul's signature, it has managed to overcome intense opposition from industry to get this far. A spokesperson for the governor told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS