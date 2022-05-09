Ill. Taco Bell Franchisee Hit With Finger Scan Privacy Suit

By Lauraann Wood (May 9, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A Taco Bell franchisee with more than 20 locations throughout the Chicago area got hit Friday with a state court lawsuit claiming the company's time-tracking practices violate its employees' biometric privacy rights. Employee Demarion Robinson claimed Shamrock TBC Inc. "disregards" his and other Taco Bell employees' rights under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by requiring them to clock in and out with a biometric time clock that scans, uses, stores and shares their personal fingerprint data without first obtaining their informed consent. Shamrock has also unlawfully failed to develop and follow a publicly available data retention schedule governing its biometric...

