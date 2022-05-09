Landlord Again Seeks To Evict In NYC Brownstone Row

By Emma Whitford (May 9, 2022, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A New York City judge will consider whether to reinstate an eviction warrant in a closely watched dispute over a Brooklyn brownstone, after the property's current owner said Friday that an ongoing stay in the case is no longer justified. Judge Jack Stoller will hear from both sides May 18, as the fight over 964 Park Place in Crown Heights toggles back to housing court. Landlord Menachem Gurevitch requested the court date, saying tenant Sherease Torain should face eviction now that her elderly grandmother is no longer pursuing "contrived" fraud allegations. Gurevitch sought an order to show cause days after counsel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS