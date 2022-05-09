BIA Erred On Money Laundering Deportation, 2nd Circ. Says

By Nicole Rosenthal (May 9, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has found the Board of Immigration Appeals erred in denying a South Korean citizen's bid to stay in the country, deciding Monday the woman's second-degree money laundering conviction is not enough to warrant deportation. An immigration judge, and later the BIA on appeal, had denied Jung Hee Jang's application to stay in the United States due to her 2014 conviction in New York, calling it a "crime involving moral turpitude," or CIMT, and thus grounds for deportation under the Immigration and Nationality Act. But Second Circuit Judges Amalya Lyle Kearse and Susan L. Carney agreed with Jang that...

