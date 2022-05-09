Ex-Philly Prosecutor Disbarred In NJ After Meth Conviction

By Nick Muscavage (May 9, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A former Philadelphia prosecutor has been disbarred in New Jersey after being convicted of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and misleading police after her arrest. Jacqueline Patricia Gruhler, of Morton, Pennsylvania, was disbarred by the New Jersey Supreme Court in an order made public on Friday. She was banned from practicing law in New Jersey for violating the rules of professional conduct prohibiting criminal acts that reflect adversely on a lawyer's honesty and engaging in dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. Gruhler's drug conviction stems from her...

