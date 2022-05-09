Latham, Paul Weiss, Sidley Assist Chelsea FC's $3.1B Sale

By Max Jaeger (May 9, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A mostly American consortium led by billionaire Los Angeles Dodgers owner Todd Boehly has agreed to buy London's Chelsea Football Club for nearly $3.1 billion in a record-smashing sale that scored with help from a trio of U.S.-based firms. Boehly, who also owns an interest in the L.A. Lakers, is represented by Latham Watkins LLP. Private equity giant Clearlake Capital, a member of the purchasing group, is counseled by Sidley Austin LLP and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP. The consortium also includes Guggenheim Partners CEO Mark Walter and Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss, but it was not immediately clear who...

