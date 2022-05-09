Calif. Eases COVID Workplace Safety Rules For Employers

By Hailey Konnath (May 9, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- California has updated its emergency COVID-19 prevention rules for employers, in particular doing away with indoor mask requirements as well as cleaning and disinfecting obligations, according to the tweaked standards. The revised COVID-19 Prevention Emergency Temporary Standards still require employers to establish written prevention programs and train employees on how the virus is spread and on benefits and protections available for employees under federal, state and local laws, the state's Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a statement Saturday. Face coverings, however, are no longer required for employees, regardless of their vaccination status, in all indoor locations, per the statement....

