Faegre Drinker Adds Investment Management Partner In Minn.

By Patrick Hoff (May 11, 2022, 11:22 AM EDT) -- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP has added a former pension fund chief legal officer and Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren SC shareholder as a partner in its investment management practice in Minneapolis. Tiffany Reeves spent over four years at Reinhart Boerner representing and advising institutional investor clients in domestic and international private investments, as well as advising public pension funds on fiduciary, governance, legislative and general fund administration matters, according to Faegre Drinker's Monday announcement. Prior to joining Reinhart Boerner in November 2017, Reeves spent nearly three years as deputy executive director and chief legal officer for the Chicago Teachers' Pension...

