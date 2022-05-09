Real Estate Broker Not Liable For Tenant's Pot Grow Operation

By Sam Reisman (May 9, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has found that a real estate broker cannot be held liable for leasing an apartment to a tenant who purportedly trashed the unit by installing an illegal marijuana growing operation. In an unpublished decision handed down Friday, the Court of Appeal ruled that a lower court trial judge was correct in ruling against property owner KG Investment LLC, saying that the company had not shown that the broker, Andy Chen, breached his duties. KG Investment had sought a new trial after the court issued a judgment in Chen's favor following a bench trial, but that was denied, teeing...

