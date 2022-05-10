GAO Backs Bidding Terms For Air Force's F-15 Training Deal

By Alyssa Aquino (May 10, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office rejected a small business' protest over requirements that it hand over a U.S. Air Force-exclusive qualification to bid on a fighter jet instructor deal, saying the condition made sense for the deal. The GAO backed the Air Force's request that bidders prove their qualifications to train the Singaporean Air Force to operate F-15 fighter jets under an up-to-five-year contract by handing over an Air Force Form 8 for each proposed instructor. Texas-based Logmet LLC argued that the demand would restrict bidding to companies with former Air Force staff, to which the GAO said the contract required...

