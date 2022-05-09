Mass. Treasury GC Tapped As Interim Head Of Pot Regulator

By Sam Reisman (May 9, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The general counsel and deputy treasurer of the Massachusetts State Treasury has been sworn in as the new interim chair of the state's marijuana regulatory agency, the state Treasury announced Monday. The appointment of Sarah G. Kim as the new leader of the Cannabis Control Commission comes one week after the commission's original chair, Steven J. Hoffman, announced his departure a few months before his five-year term was due to end. "Sarah has extensive leadership experience and knowledge about the standards, goals, and operations of the Commission, as well as perspective on necessary steps as we progress in the implementation of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS