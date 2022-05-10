Ex-Winston & Strawn Partner To Lead Egan Nelson In Houston

By Jessica Corso (May 10, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Egan Nelson LLP recently announced its entrance into Houston with an office on the city's west side that's being led by the former managing partner of Winston & Strawn LLP's Houston office. Egan Nelson has hired six attorneys to open its Houston office, which is in the city's Uptown neighborhood, according to a statement sent to Law360 on Monday. Douglas Atnipp is one of the attorneys who joined the firm, and he will lead the office. Atnipp was previously the managing partner of Winston & Strawn's Houston office and, prior to being hired by Winston & Strawn in 2018, was co-managing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS