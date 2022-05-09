Life Insurer Nabs Win Over Trustee's Foreign Tax Credit Suit

By Joshua Rosenberg (May 9, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A life insurance company didn't violate a fiduciary responsibility when it applied foreign tax credits to its own taxes, a Florida magistrate judge said Monday, tossing out a class action alleging those tax benefits belonged to retirement account beneficiaries. John Hancock Life Insurance Co. did not violate a fiduciary responsibility to trustees of a retirement plan organized under Internal Revenue Code Section 401(k), because the company had no such responsibility, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman said in an order. Judge Goodman previously certified a class of employee retirement plan administrators in the suit. "There was nothing disloyal about John Hancock's using...

