Ex-Coca-Cola Engineer Gets 14 Years For Stealing Secrets

By Lauren Berg (May 9, 2022, 9:14 PM EDT) -- An engineer who once worked for the Coca-Cola Co. was sentenced Monday to 14 years behind bars after a Tennessee federal jury last year found her guilty of stealing trade secrets related to bisphenol-A-free coatings for a Chinese company, the U.S. Department of Justice said. U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer handed down the sentence to Xiaorong You after a jury last April convicted her of conspiracy to commit trade secret theft, possession of stolen trade secrets, economic espionage and wire fraud for her part in a scheme to set up a BPA-free coating company in China. You, who was given...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS