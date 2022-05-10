9th Circ. Won't Revive Flavor Flav's Royalties Fight

By Tiffany Hu (May 10, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has ruled that rapper Flavor Flav can't revive a lawsuit against his old management over alleged unpaid royalties, upholding a lower court's dismissal of the case after counsel for the artist failed to timely file pretrial documents. In an unpublished opinion issued Monday, a three-judge panel said a California federal court did not abuse its discretion when it dismissed a lawsuit brought by William J. Drayton, professionally known as Flavor Flav, against Public Enemy's business manager and producer Gary Rinaldo for failure to prosecute by missing the deadline to submit Rule 16 pretrial documents before a final pretrial...

