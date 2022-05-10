FERC's Phillips Says Pipeline Policy Can't Shirk Climate Effect

By Keith Goldberg (May 10, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's newest commissioner said in an interview Tuesday that scientifically backed reviews of climate change impacts must remain part of any revision to the agency's pipeline approval policies. Speaking exclusively to Law360 after a speech at the Energy Bar Association's annual meeting and conference, Democratic Commissioner Willie Phillips said he laid out his views on FERC's climate obligations in a joint concurring statement he issued with Republican Commissioner Mark Christie in March on FERC's approval of a trio of gas projects. In that statement, the commissioners said they assessed the project's greenhouse gas emissions as required by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS