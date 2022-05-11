Ex-Latham Litigator Joins Brown Neri Smith & Khan In LA

By James Mills (May 11, 2022, 9:38 AM EDT) -- Brown Neri Smith & Khan LLP has added another ex-Latham & Watkins LLP litigator as partner in the Los Angeles firm. Anita P. Wu, who most recently was at Loeb & Loeb LLP and spent 10 years before that at Latham, joins that BNSK business litigation boutique in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, the firm announced Monday. She is experienced with high-stakes litigation, having handled lawsuits over complex issues, professional liability, corporate governance, tax, contract and employment. "This is an exciting move for me and also a homecoming of sorts," Wu said in a statement. "BNSK has assembled a stellar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS