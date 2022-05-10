Citibank Appeals £2.7M Age Discrimination Payout

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (May 10, 2022, 5:06 PM BST) -- Citibank has urged the Employment Appeal Tribunal to overturn a ruling that handed a former employee just under £2.7 million ($3.3 million) to compensate him for age discrimination, saying on Tuesday that the lower court had failed to properly assess all the evidence. Citibank N.A urged the appellate panel to toss out a judgment by the Employment Tribunal, which found in January 2020 that Citi had discriminated against Niels Kirk on the basis of his age and awarded him just under £2.7 million in compensation. Bruce Carr QC of Devereux Chambers, representing the lender, told the appeals tribunal that this was possibly...

