Advance Auto Parts Investors Seek Final OK Of $49M Deal

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 10, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Advance Auto Parts Inc. shareholders who agreed to settle their federal class action for $49.25 million have moved for final approval of the proposed settlement and accompanying plan to distribute proceeds to shareholders. In court filings Monday with the U.S. District Court of the District of Delaware, class counsel said the settlement amounts to 7.4% of the potential $669 million maximum estimated damages that the shareholders could expect to win and avoids the risks of losing everything by going to trial. "If just one of defendants' arguments prevailed, the class's potential recoverable damages would have been significantly reduced, or eliminated entirely,"...

