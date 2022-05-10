Countersuit Axed In Ga. Software Co.'s $47M Monopoly Case

By Rosie Manins (May 10, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A federal judge Tuesday dismissed trade secret theft claims brought in a countersuit against a Georgia software company pursuing a $47 million antitrust case against a market leader, but left the door open for the allegations to be repleaded with more detail. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg said in her order that the counterclaims failed to allege how Lucasys Inc. had unlawfully used the purported trade secrets of PowerPlan Inc. for developing tax software services to rate-regulated utilities. PowerPlan also did not identify which particular trade secrets are at issue in the case, the judge pointed out. Lucasys, which sued PowerPlan...

