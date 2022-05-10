PTAB Wipes Out Remote-Start IP BMW Accused Of Infringing

By Britain Eakin (May 10, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT) -- BMW got a major boost from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in its fight to knock out a patent owned by Omega Patents LLC on a remote control start system for cars, with the PTAB determining the patent is invalid. The PTAB handed down its decision Monday, holding that BMW of North America LLC showed all 31 claims in the patent are obvious in light of several combinations of prior art, including four earlier patents and a patent application publication. The decision is a blow to Omega's infringement suit against BMW in Delaware federal court, which was put on hold...

